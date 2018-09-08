MMS likely to part with BJP only to join Congress

Mumbai: Maharashtra Muslim Sangh (MMS), an umbrella organisation of more than 100 Non -Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has decided to parted ways with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and go with Congress in the next Lok Sabha (LS) and state assembly elections.

In 2014, BJP could grab 14 percent voting of Muslim community in in both the Lok Sabha and assembly polls said they are disappointed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and alleged MMS also claimed Fadnavis did not meet them even once during the last four years.

According to Fakir Muhammad Thakur, chief of MMS feels they have been cheated by BJP. On September 6, he called on Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar to discuss the “future of the alliance” in view of the next elections. Ambedkar is keen to accommodate MMS in a grand alliance against the BJP.

“Let us join hands and support the Congress,” Ambedkar told Thakur. Thakur said he has crossed the thresh hold patience with BJP and initiated talks with the Maratha Mahasangh leader Purushottam Khedekar, a staunch critic of the BJP.