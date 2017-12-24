MMRDA to launch hybrid buses from January

Mumbai : The office goers travelling to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from areas of western suburbs, Navi Mumbai and Thane will have a much-promised cool ride from the new year onwards. This will be possible as the air-conditioned hybrid buses are set to hit the streets in the first week of January 2018 after they are inaugurated by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

MMRDA is set to launch at least 25 such buses which will run between BKC to Kandivali, BKC to Thane, BKC to Navi Mumbai. These buses will be run by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses as air-conditioned buses on these routes at a maximum fare of Rs 100.

These buses will also run between BKC to Bandra, Kurla and Sion stations at a minimum fare of Rs 15. “At least three buses will run from the respective areas towards BKC and another three buses will run in the evening. The hybrid buses will be available every 15 minutes for the convenience of the passengers,” said U.P.S Madan, Commissioner, MMRDA.

These buses have been procured by MMRDA from Tata Motors company in the month of June. The approximate cost of each of these buses is Rs 1.61 crore. Commuters were glad to know that these buses will serve as a comfortable mode to reach the respective railway stations.

“There is traffic congestion on the stretch between BKC to Kurla and Sion stations during peak hours. These buses will offer us comfortable travel as these are air-conditioned buses and provide us with better connectivity to suburban stations,” said Veena Kulkarni, who travels between BKC to Kurla station.

These buses can run without the requirement of external charging as it is equipped with an on-board charging through a BSIV complaint engine. “This technology will help the reducing the cost of charging stations at bus depots or enroute and help BEST to shift bus routes as per need and demand,” said an MMRDA official.

Cool ride to BKC and back