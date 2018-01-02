MMRDA to begin soil testing for construction of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link from January 15

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to begin the geological survey for the construction of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) from January 15 onwards. This survey is necessary in order to assess the soil before the construction work begins for this project work.

The survey will be conducted by a team of four contractors who have been finalised for MTHL project. “During the geological survey, the land on which the piers are set to be erected will be assessed to know its feasibility. The soil will also be assessed for its bearing capacity before the construction work begins for the project work,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

A design based on the results of the geological survey would be prepared by the team of contractors. “This design will be used during the actual construction of the sea link which is likely to begin by February end,” said an MMRDA official. The entire project work has been divided into three phases and separate contractors have been assigned for each phase. In the first phase, the bridge will be constructed up to 10.38 kilometre from Sewri and in the second phase, it would be extended up to 18.18 kilometres. The third phase is set to be extended up to Chirle.

The 22-km long MTHL sea link is set to provide easy access to Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Pune Expressway and further to Southern India. “Once this bridge is ready, the travel time between Mumbai to Navi Mumbai would be cut down by 30 minutes and at least 40,000 vehicles will be able to pass through the bridge on a daily basis,” added the official.

Estimated cost: Rs 22,000 crore