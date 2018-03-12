MMRDA extends infrastructure projects in Thane, Dombivli areas

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to especially develop cities of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Virar areas under Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project. This work includes road development and construction of flyover in these areas to reduce congestion.

The authority is implementing the Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP) in the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. “Lakhs of people travel to the city from its metropolitan region and to make available similar infrastructure facilities for them. It is necessary to extend the Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP) to the Metropolitan Region in order to reduce traffic congestion,” said a MMRDA official.

The officials said the availability of infrastructure facilities would help prosper industries and create new opportunities in the Metropolitan Region. They also said it would also reduce the additional pressure on the infrastructure in the city. “The authority in its meeting held in 2007 sanctioned road development and flyover at a cost of Rs.1493.26 crores in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayandar, Panvel, Vasai and Virar areas,” added the official. The Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project includes construction include construction of three creek bridges, two Rail Over Bridge (ROB), nine flyovers and widening and development of 131.50-kilometer-long road.

Due to crucial flyovers completed and thrown open for traffic, the project received a boost of Rs 1,493 crore for the development of divisional centres, industrial zones, education institutions and road network connecting tourist spots. “The road network and the flyover are expected to be open for public use once the permission is received from the Road Development and Highway Department,” added the official.

In 2015, the 40 meters of flyover with two approach roads at Larsen and Toubro company on Shil Phata- Mahape Road and other flyovers over Ghansoli Naka and Savita Chemicals Junction with an underpass at Mahape junction near Thane. These projects have already received approvals.

The Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project was undertaken to improve East-West and North-South connectivity in the city. The Project was undertaken as per the Government Resolution dated November, 2003. The main objectives of this project includes preparing a traffic model for efficient mobility and connectivity, develop North-South road links in the suburbs including a Mass Rapid Transit connectivity. It also includes providing high capacity uninterrupted road connection to airports, removing level crossing and providing bus terminals/bus depots.

“The other projects also include strengthening East-West connectivity in the suburbs, providing fact public transport corridors, facilitate safe movement for pedestrians through subways/Footpaths including skywalks,” added the official.