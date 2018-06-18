MMRDA evaluating bids from IL&FS, Reliance Infrastructure for Mumbai monorail

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is evaluating bids submitted by IL&FS and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure for handling operations and maintenance of the country’s first monorail.

“We have received a communication from the existing operator L&T-Scomi Engineering (LTSC) saying they will not be able to continue the O&M services. We are evaluating the bids received from IL&FS and RInfra for the same,” MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Khandare said. Services on the 8.9 km stretch from Chembur to Wadala (Phase I), which was made operational in 2014, were suspended after two rakes caught fire in November last year.

LTSC is implementing the second phase 10.6 km corridor from Wadala to Jacob Circle and trial runs are being conducted. The MMRDA has levied a penalty of Rs 7.5 lakh per day from January 1 on the consortium for missing the deadline for commissioning the second line almost 15 times. The MMRDA used to pay Rs 4,000 per service to the operator, but it has not done so since November when services were suspended after a fire gutted two coaches.