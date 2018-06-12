MMRDA completes 50 per cent of civil works for Metro 7- Dahisar – Andheri and 2A- Dahisar- D N Nagar corridor

We have removed at least 30 pc of barricading, as piers have been erected for the corridor. Commuters will now be able to travel with ease as at least four kms of the barricading work has been removed along the WEH – Rajendra Madne, Deputy Commissioner of Transport, Enforcement.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed more than 50 per cent of the civil works, which includes soil testing and erecting piers for Metro Corridor 7 connecting Dahisar (E) to Andheri (E) and the Metro 2A corridor connecting Dahisar to D N Nagar. The authority is now set to begin the work of laying rail tracks for the metro station.

“We have removed at least 30 per cent of barricading, as piers have been erected for the corridor. Commuters now will be able to travel with ease as at least four kilometres of the barricading work has been removed along the Western Express Highway (WEH),” said Rajendra Madne, Deputy Commissioner of Transport, Enforcement.

In addition to this, work on the construction of at least 7 of the total 13 metro stations has begun. “The construction of the metro station is a challenge, as we have to construct a mall- like structure at the concourse of a metro station and the construction of ticketing system is also under way,” said an MMRDA official. A stretch of at least 500 metres between DN Nagar and RTO Junction along the 2A corridor is congested. “We have completed 80 per cent of the barricading work along Link Road and at least 60 per cent of pier work for the 2A corridor. Also, we removed 15 per cent of the barricading as the work of erecting piers has been completed,” said another transport official.

Work on the two metro corridors, the Metro 7 corridor approximately 16.5 kilometres long, and the other Metro 2A corridor from Dahisar (W) to DN Nagar,18 kilometres long, began in 2017.