MMRDA awards metro work contracts of over Rs 25,000 cr
Mumbai : Contracts for works of over Rs 25,000 crore on upcoming metro lines in the Mumbai metropolitan region were awarded by the MMRDA on Saturday.
The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure and Tata Project were among the firms that emerged winners.
The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) which met on Saturday appointed contractors to construct elevated viaduct and stations on two metro corridors, an official statement said.
The works awarded include Rs 10,986 crore worth of contracts on the Metro 2B corridor that will connect D N Nagar in the north west suburb of Andheri with Mandale in the north east, and Rs 14,549 crore for the north-south Metro-4 corridor which will run between Kasarwadavali in Thane and Wadala, the statement said.
“By appointing contractors for the entire corridors the committee has only underlined the need of metro corridors for the city and its metropolitan region,” Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan was quoted as saying.
A consortium of Reliance Infrastructure and ASTALDI was awarded the Rs 540 crore ‘package-8’ on the Metro-4 corridor which consists of Bhakti Park, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Suman Nagar, Siddharth Colony and Amar Mahal junction stations, it said.
The same consortium also won the Rs 531-crore ‘package 12’, comprising Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden and Kasarvadavali stations.
A consortium of Tata Project and China Harbour Engineering won the Rs 5320-crore ‘package 9’ for seven stations on the same line, the statement said.
The MMRDA’s executive committee also approved Rs 237-crore for the four-km long Thane-Belapur Road which includes a 1.70 km long tunnel, a rail overbridge at Kopri, Thane, costing Rs 125-crore, improvements to the Chheda Nagar Flyover at Rs 223-crore, improvements of Murdha Gaon-Uttar Gaon Road in Thane for Rs 61-crore, and a two-km road connecting Jesal Park-Ghodbunder Road in Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area, costing Rs 55 crore.
