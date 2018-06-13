MMRCL approaches Bombay High Court for permission to work at night in SoBo area

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to work during the night hours at Cuffe Parade area in South Mumbai. This comes after the Tree Committee, comprising of two-sitting judges of the HC, refused to grant such a relief to MMRCL.

Pursuant to the orders of the Tree Committee passed last week, the MMRCL has now petitioned a division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla. The metro authority has sought permission to work throughout the night hours at Cuffe Parade to carry out some installation of a tunnel boring machine.

The metro authority was asked to move the regular court by the Tree Committee after taking into consideration the vehement opposition of the citizens of South Mumbai. The residents opposed the relief as sought, claiming that it would lead to breach of norms as laid under the Noise Pollution Rules of 2000.

During the course of hearing, the counsel appearing for the metro authority, apprised the judges of the urgency since it intends to complete the tunnelling work in the areas, before monsoon. Justice Oka admitted the plea and asked both the residents as well as the MMRCL to file their say in the matter by next week. Accordingly, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 22.