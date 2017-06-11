MMRC to provide logs of cut trees to crematoriums

going Green Developers of Metro III line also exploring other ideas how this wood can be used.

Meanwhile, officials in the BMC has denied of any supply of logs to the civic body-run crematoriums. The BMC’s Executive Health Officer, Padmaja Keskar said, “I am not aware of any such development till now.”

Mumbai : After facing public wrath and vehement opposition over cutting more than 1,000 trees in the city for the Metro III project, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has now decided to do some ‘good and eco-friendly work’ for the city. The MMRC has started supplying logs of chopped trees to several crematoriums across the city including those run by the civic body.

The developers of the much-touted Metro III line (Bandra-Seepz-Colaba) that has admittedly damaged the city’s greenery to a great extent, are also exploring other ideas as to how these logs can be used efficiently.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, a senior MMRC official informed that they are firm on incorporating ‘eco-friendly’ initiatives. The official said, “MMRC is trying to incorporate eco-friendly initiatives and effective utilisation of resources in all its sphere of functioning. In order to achieve this, we internally discussed on how to put the trees cut for some purposeful use of the society, that otherwise require felling of trees and transportation for long distances.”

“Accordingly, we are providing the tree logs to various crematoriums including Kelve village, Binder, R-road and Sion. Wood is also being provided to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) storage yard at Worli Naka. Other more efficient use options are also being explored by MMRC,” the official added.

According to the official, the MMRC is dedicated to do ‘social service’ and so it is not charging a single penny on the supply of these logs and wood.

On the contrary, the activists, who have been opposing the project from roads to the courts, have claimed that this move of the MMRC comes after being pulled up for dumping the trees at Borivali Mangroves.

Activist Zoru Bathena – the man who has spearheaded this campaign against the project said, “I am happy that the MMRC officials are doing some good and social work now, though just to cover up all their wrongs.”

