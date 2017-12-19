MMOPL yet to pay Rs 31 crore rent to MMRDA: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state Legislative Assembly today that Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), which operates the Mumbai Metro system, has not paid Rs 31.68 crore rent to the MMRDA.

Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by MLA Sharad Sonawane from Junnar in Pune district. “The MMOPL, as per its agreement with the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority) had agreed to construct a training centre and administrative office for the Home Guard,” he said.

“The company had used 24 hectares of Home Guard land for a casting yard. But its rent worth Rs 31.68 crore is not paid by the MMOPL to the MMRDA,” the chief minister said. “We have written letters to the company (MMOPL), but they are not responding to it,” he added. Fadnavis also admitted that so far, the MMOPL has not constructed the administrative office and training centre for the Home Guard. “The MMRDA has now proposed to construct it on its own and the process for it has been initiated,” he said.