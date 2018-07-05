MLC Polls: Congress denies of Manikrao Thakre for biennial elections of Maharashtra’s upper house

Nagpur: The Congress has denied renomination of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Manikrao Thakre for the upcoming biennial elections to the Upper House of the state legislature. The biennial elections for 11 seats, which will be elected by the MLAs, are scheduled to be held on July 16. Three legislators from the Congress, out of the total 11, are retiring on July 27.

The party has nominated Wajahat Mirza and retained group leader in the House Sharad Ranpise for another term. As per the party strength in the lower house, the Congress can get two members elected with the support of the NCP. The NCP has nominated Babajani Durrani. As per the agreement between the two parties, the NCP will support the Congress for two seats. Last year, the Congress had helped the NCP to win two seats, where Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and the Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde were to get elected.

The BJP has retained retiring members – Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadeo Jankar and Vijay Girkar- as its candidates.