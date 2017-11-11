MLC Jayant Patil told Shah Rukh Khan: You need my permission to come to Alibaug; watch video

Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan had a blast in Alibaug while celebrating his 52nd birthday. But a pretty unusual scene was encountered at Gate Way of India, when ‘King Khan’ was dethroned from his throne by a MLC, Jayant Patil.

Apparently, fans were waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan outside the jetty, while SRK was sitting in the yatch. Then entered Jayant Patil at the jetty where he witnessed a huge crowd, and lost his temper. While Jayant Patil was waiting for his yatch, he was seen shouting at SRK’s fans for creating a ruckus just to see ‘King Khan’.

#WATCH: Jayant Patil, Maharashtra MLC from Alibaug, heckled Shah Rukh Khan for not coming out of his yacht at Alibaug Jetty (Mobile video) pic.twitter.com/lq5owiKZnw

— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

And, while Jayant Patil was leaving, he said to Shah Rukh Khan, “Have you bought the entire Alibaug.” But angry Jayant Patil tried to show off that he is actually is the boss in Alibaug, and went on and said, “Without my permission you (Shah Rukh Khan) can’t come to Alibaug.”

While SRK hasn’t said anything on the entire video, Jayant Patil exclusively spoke with the Free Press Journal, “This is not the way celebrities should act, as people were waiting for him outside he was sitting inside. While coming I saw police men were struggling to control the crowd who were waiting to see a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, even I was not given space to go to board my yatch. But some police men spotted me and helped me out of the crowd. He might be celebrity but should behave.”

“Celebrities who own houses in Alibaug come here and create nuisance, where late night parties go on, and police don’t even take action. If we put speakers after 10 pm, police come and take action, but these celebrities are spared, and loud DJ’s are played. I will take this matter very seriously and will put this matter forth before the assembly, because public safety is a measure concern during such incidents.”

Who is Jayant Patil?

Jayant Patil is MLC from Alibaug, and President of Shetkari Kamgaar Paksh. He also owns PNP jetty and PNP boat services which are working between Gateway of India and Mandva. He also is chairman of Raigad District Co-Op bank. Locally, he has a strong hold in Alibaug.