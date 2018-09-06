Mithi clean-up: Phase I to cost Rs 211 cr

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised contractor for the first phase of the Mithi River Improvement Programme. The rejuvenation project is aimed at putting an end to the river’s pollution as it is considered to be one of the dirtiest rivers in the country. The first phase, cost of which is set to the tune of Rs 211 crore, will comprise of laying sewer lines in unsewered areas, and constructing a sewage treatment plant and pumping station. The project will complete in two years, official from Storm Water Drains Department said.

As a part of the project, the contractor must ensure improved water quality in a two kilometer stretch in Powai. Apparently, the stretch has sewer lines from residential complexes and contains quantum of trash and human waste that ends up into the river. The corporation aims to construct an interceptor parallel to the river and will capture all the trash before entering into Mithi river. The same interceptor will be diverted to a sewage treatment plant.

The process is being headed under the supervision of a Mithi Rejuvenation Authority which consists of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The civic body has finalised M/s Skyway Infraprojects Pvt Ltd for the job at a cost of Rs 133 crore. But the project also includes new conceptualisation, building and maintenance and also laying new storm water drains in the area besides maintaining it for 15 years. Based on this, the taxes and cess, the cost goes up to Rs 211 crore. The corporation also plans to beautify the river by creating open green spaces for public and aims to curb every source of polluting elements in the coming phases.