Mistakes in death sentence judgment: HC directs Principal Judge to take action against court staff

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently directed the Principal Judge of the Mumbai sessions court to initiate action against the ‘negligent and irresponsible’ court staff for making mistakes while typing judgments. The HC was irked over the numerous ‘discrepancies’ made by the trial court staff in the original judgment by which a special court had handed over death to a man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was seized with a reference made by a special POCSO court to confirm the death sentence of Nazir Javed Khan. Khan, a labourer in a hoarding manufacturing company at Saki Naka in Andheri, had raped and killed a minor girl, who was playing near his godown. The girl’s dead body was found near Vile Parle and subsequently, Khan was arrested and the court after conducting a full-fledged trial had found him guilty under charges of murder and rape.

The court termed this case to be ‘rarest of rare’ and handed him a death sentence and accordingly the judgment copy was sent to the HC for obtaining confirmation of the capital punishment. However, the original judgment copy had too many mistakes and this did not stop here, the bench of Justice More also found several discrepancies in the copy placed before them. The bench noted the mistakes in the operative part and also in the statements of some prime witnesses and even the postmortem report.

Irked over this, Justice More said, “To say the least, the person who has prepared, verified and certified the paper book (reference) is not only negligent but irresponsible callous.” “We expect a report from the Principal Judge of city civil & sessions court, Mumbai regarding the lapses in this judgment copy. The Principal Judge to further take necessary action against the court staff responsible for such lapses,” Justice More added.