Missing boy’s body washes ashore on Saturday

Mumbai: The body of Saish Marde, 5, the boy who went missing during immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday at Girgaum Chowpatty, washed ashore at Walkeshwar on Saturday, around 11am. Police said five days after Saish went missing, his body was found in a decomposed state, identifiable only by his clothes. DB Marg Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

On Saturday, a few locals spotted a body washed ashore at Walkeshwar and alerted the lifeguards stationed there. Soon after, police reached the spot and rushed him to the state-run JJ Hospital, where he was Declared brought dead due to drowning. “We found the body in a decomposed state. Identification was made on the basis of the appearance and clothes he was last seen wearing,” said Suryakant Bangar, senior police inspector of DB Marg police station.

On Monday, Saish had come with his parents and elder sister from Palghar to witness the visarjan. He was seated on his mother’s lap in a boat, when the boat collided with another and capsized at 10.40 am on Monday. Fishermen and fire brigade personnel present on the spot rescued many, including Saish’s parents and sibling, but the five-year-old was nowhere to be found.

On Monday, after the incident, Saish’s father, who works on a contractual basis at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur, was certain his son was missing, and had not drowned, after locals said they had seen someone rescue the boy and take him along. Police had registered a kidnapping case. However, after Saish’s body was found on Saturday, police registered an ADR.