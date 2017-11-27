Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s Press Meet in Mumbai

Mumbai: Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar landed in India on Saturday. She was welcome in a traditional way on Saturday night around 1 am at Mumbai airport. Since then, she has been mobbed by media and her fans. However, on Monday morning, she visited Siddhivinayak Temple and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha with her parents and brother. Now, she is meeting and greeting the media, sharing her experience and journey of Miss World.

After taking blessings from Lord Ganesha, Manushi interacted with media and shared her million-dollar experience and journey of Miss World at ST Regis at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Watch Press Conference