Misleading paid news is of concern, not targeted audience in social media: Ex Election Chief S Y Quraishi
Mumbai: Segmentation of target audience in social media is not an issue but spreading wrong news is, stated former Election Commissioner of India, S Y Quraishi. He was in the city to launch a book. On the backdrop of the Cambridge Analytica’s episode, Quraishi said, “If it is a paid news which is misleading the voter to create a wrong impression, then it is of concern.” He stressed that exit and opinion polls also are opinions that can mislead voters.
He maintained that segmentation is done by everyone to reach out to the target audience. “But paid news is an issue.” He added that Election Commission of India (ECI) has busted many paid news that are misleading. At some level, media has to be accountable, he reiterated. “We have to hold paid news and make them accountibility.” He added that this is a part of larger problem to influence larger audience.
Commenting about data breach, he said with Election Commission there is no data breach as they share the same information that is already available in public. ECI has a partnership with Facebook to create awareness among the voters on the need to vote. ECI plans to continue this partnership despite the Cambridge Analytica episode. Talking about other concerns in the democratic election, he said creating a transparent funding mechanism is important for the country. This will allow governments to keep away from doing favours to private companies. He added that he considers electoral bonds to have a negative impact.
