Mira Road petrol pump water mixed fuel sparks anger

Bhayandar: Tension prevailed at a fuel filling station in Mira Road, after some customers alleged to have found petrol diluted with water on Thursday evening. Around 30 customers-mainly bikers who had refuelled their two-wheelers at Sai Service Petrol Pump located on the Mira-Bhayandar road, gathered at the filling station. It was alleged that two-wheelers stopped after moving a short distance from the filling station.

After learning about the incident, personnel from the Naya Nagar police station immediately rushed to the spot and diffused the tension by pacifying the irate customers. “I filled petrol worth Rs.410, but after covering a short distance, my bike stopped. A check-up by the mechanic revealed that the petrol was diluted with water,” alleged a biker.

Several other customers who claimed to have met with the same problem, gathered at the filling station demanding action against the owner who according to them flatly refused to give any explanation on the matter. The pump manager who later brushed off the allegations as baseless, stated that the fuel was not laced with water but it was the routine ethanol blended petrol. Officials from the civic supply department and a team from the petroleum company collected samples and sent it for lab testing.

“While reports are being awaited, the sale of petrol has been stopped as we have sealed the nozzles. An appropriate action would be taken after the reports are verified.” said an official.