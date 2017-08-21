Free Press Journal
Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017: BJP wins 61 out of 95 seats

— By FPJ Web Desk | Aug 21, 2017 04:47 pm
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) swept the civic polls in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), polling for the 94 of the 95 seats of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation took place amid heavy rains on Sunday. As per the reports, the BJP has bagged whopping 61 seats out of the 95 whereas their estranged ally Shiv Sena won only 22 seats. Congress won a total of only 10 seats. One seat was won unopposed by the Congress.

Meanwhile, in-term of the existing civic house ends on August 27. The house was ruled by the BJP-Sena combine. In 2012, BJP had won 29 seats while Sena had got 14.

The results are a big jolt to Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.


