Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017: BJP wins 61 out of 95 seats

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) swept the civic polls in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), polling for the 94 of the 95 seats of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation took place amid heavy rains on Sunday. As per the reports, the BJP has bagged whopping 61 seats out of the 95 whereas their estranged ally Shiv Sena won only 22 seats. Congress won a total of only 10 seats. One seat was won unopposed by the Congress.

Meanwhile, in-term of the existing civic house ends on August 27. The house was ruled by the BJP-Sena combine. In 2012, BJP had won 29 seats while Sena had got 14.

The results are a big jolt to Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

Huge win for @BJP4India at #MiraBhayandar !

Now, development is certain.

We will certainly live up to the expectations of people. pic.twitter.com/I9b0odW5FU — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 21, 2017

Congratulations to leaders&karyakartas for spectacular win!

I thank people of #MiraBhayandar for having faith in us!

I assure speedy devpt. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 21, 2017

#MiraBhayandar Municipal Corptn election victory is because of wave of ‘vishwas & vikas’ created by PM @narendramodi ji &team BJP’s efforts! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 21, 2017

BJP sweeps #MiraBhayander Municipal Election-Disaster of #ShivSena hope now BandraSupremo will accept Reality & Respect PM Modi CM Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 21, 2017

मिरा भायन्दर निवडणूक भाजपा भव्य विजय शिवसेना दारुण पराभव आत्ता बांद्रा सुप्रीमो वास्तविकता स्वीकारणार प्रधानमंत्री मुख्यमंत्री चे मान राखणार — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 21, 2017