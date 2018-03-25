Minor held for killing youth

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for the killing a 26-year-old man at Tembhi Pada at Bhandup on Friday night over a personal dispute.

According to the police, the families of the accused and victim were not getting along with each other. On Friday night, Ramji Moti Rajbhar and the victim met. Rajbhar started abusing the accused in filthy language. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed Rajbhar with a knife on his stomach, chest and back.

Rajbhar was rushed to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival. After the incident, the accused fled away from the spot. A team of police officials swung into action and within two hours arrested the accused.

According to Shrinivas Panhale, Senior Police Inspector, Bhandup police station, “The accused was arrested on Friday night. The exact reason behind the personal dispute is not yet known.” He was produced before the Mulund Magistrate court on Saturday. He has been remanded to police custody of four days.