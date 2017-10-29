Minor fire at Kurla slum

Mumbai : A minor fire erupted at a slum area in Kurla (West) on Saturday morning which was doused off within an hour. Officials said that short circuit caused the fire which further spread to three small godown of cloths connected to each other.

The official from the Disaster Management of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the fire broke out at 9 am but was immediately brought under control. “We received a call about the fire in a slum at Ansari compound near Kalpana Talkies. Five fire engines and four water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot,” said a civic official. –Staff Reporter