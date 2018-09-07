Mind matters: Soon, a hospital dedicated to your mental wellness

Mumbai: According to a recent survey by the BMC, 1.74 lakh Mumbaikars are afflicted with mental health issues. Corporators have demanded the setting up of a dedicated hospital to treat the mentally distressed. And, now, there are plans to set up a hospital and clinics. Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre said, “The numbers of mentally ill are on the rise. It is necessary to have a dedicated hospital for them in the city. I have submitted a proposal to the administration.”

Doctors said peer pressure and faulty lifestyles are the reasons for the rising incidence of mental illness. People are suffering from depression, schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder. “Currently we have a separate Out-Patient Department and special care to tackle emergencies. Once the proposal is accepted, work will start,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Dean, KEM Hospital. He added, “Mental illness is still considered a stigma. People are hesitant to come forward and seek treatment, though all the civic-run and state-run hospitals have a special ward for patients suffering from mental illness.”

Dr Sujoy Jaiswal, a psychiatrist from civic-run Cooper Hospital, said rising competition in professional life and increasing stress levels have led to a rise in mental health disorders among Mumbaikars. Each major municipal hospital has a psychiatric department to deal with mental health issues. People come here to seek treatment. “Many people who are mentally ill do not know where to go for treatment. When such people are not diagnosed and medicated on time, their condition is exacerbated. If an independent hospital, which solely focuses on mental health disorders, it will benefit many,” said Dr Jaiswal.