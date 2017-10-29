MHADA to change ratio of expensive, affordable houses in lottery system

The authority will now offer 70% to the EWS and 30% to the HIG.

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to change the ratio of reserving affordable houses and expensive houses in the lottery this year. This move comes after the authority received flak for reserving less number of houses in the economic weaker section (EWS) this year.

Presently, the authority is offering 60 percent of the houses for EWS, lower income group, middle Income group and 40 percent houses for higher income group. Now they have decided that the reservation for the affordable homes will go up to 70 percent and 30 percent for the HIG.

More than 78,000 home buyers have applied for the lottery so far, out of which 63,860 have made payment towards the Earnest Deposit Money. This year, the housing body is offering 819 homes across the city.

The authority received flak for offering just eight flats for the EWS, whereas, last year, the lottery had nearly 190 homes reserved for the EWS.

Speaking exclusively to the Free Press Journal, Subhash Lakhe, Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai Board, said that it is possible to increase affordable housing segment from 60 percent to 70 percent. “We cannot increase the percentage of HIG houses in the ratio from 40 percent but we can surely bring it down till 30 percent. We have several ongoing projects that will create more EWS homes. The next year’s lottery may see a bigger number in regards to EWS homes.”

Sources in the MHADA confirmed that there are nearly 4000 homes of EWS that are under construction. Along with offering only eight homes, the authority also received more criticism for offering the most expensive houses in HIG.

The prices of these houses have gone upto Rs 1.95 crore located at Lower Parel. Experts cited that these factors have also led to the lowest turnout since 2009 for MHADA lottery registrations.

There are only eight homes in the EWS category, which is the biggest target audience for MHADA homes. Accordingly, the LIG has 192 houses, whereas, the MIG and HIG have 281 and 338 houses reserved.