MHADA to add more flats for 2017 lottery

Mumbai: Two months after the state Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) act was rolled out, around 23 projects of Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) were successfully registered on the MahaRERA website on Wednesday. Of the 23 projects, 12 have been approved by the authority while the rest are still in process. According to a MHADA report, these 23 projects will be included in this year’s MHADA lottery.

The 23 projects from areas like Charkop, Tungwa Powai, Siddharth Nagar (Goregaon), Mahavir Nagar (Kandivali), Kannamvar Nagar (Vikhroli) and Gawhanpada (Mulund) will be added in the much-delayed MHADA lottery 2017.