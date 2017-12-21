MHADA tells Bombay High Court: Yet to recover 13k square metres of constructed area from redevelopers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it was yet to recover over 13,000 square metres of constructed area from the redevelopers of 50 cessed buildings in the city.

Cess buildings are old buildings which pay a cess or fee to the state towards their repair and redevelopment. A bench of justices N H Patil and N W Sambre had last week pulled up the MHADA for not being concerned about the fact that private developers, who redeveloped the old and dilapidated cess buildings, often failed to hand over parts of the buildings back to the authority as per the initial agreement between them.

The court had asked the MHADA to come up with a procedure to prevent such a practice in the future.

MHADA’s lawyer told the court on Wednesday that criminal complaints had been filed against 29 developers for failing to hand over the surplus area to the housing body.

Show cause notices had been issued to four other developers for default, the lawyer said.

The lawyer said over 13,000 sq mts of constructed area from the redevelopers of 50 cessed buildings in the city were yet to be recovered by the MHADA.