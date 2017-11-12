MHADA lottery: From 65,126 applicants, 819 lucky ones get HOMES

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) conducted its lottery on Friday morning with winners of 819 affordable houses. The winners were announced at the Rangsharda Hall in Bandra while those who were unsuccessful said they will try again.

The lucky ones who won from Pratiksha Nagar belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) are Sneha Kadam, Mrunal Kadam, and Ravindra Kadam. “With 65,126 applicants this time, an average of 79 people were vying for each house,” said an official.

The flats up for grabs included those at Lower Parel, Powai, Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar, Chandivli, Mankhurd, Siddhartha Nagar in Goregaon, Magathane, Charkop and Malwani in Malad. For the first time, MHADA’s prices breached the Rs 1-crore mark.

The state housing minister said the houses will be in good condition and if any of the winners are unsatisfied the houses will be repair. “I will ensure that the winners get good quality houses,” said Ravindra Waikar.

Sugandhabai Kurade, 65, emerged victorious this year, after applying for the past five years. “My patience has finally paid off. As of today, I own a house in Mumbai,” said Kurade.

MHADA webcasted the draw, which was viewed by 15,000 people. The video on Facebook garnered 20,000 views.