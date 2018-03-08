MHADA appoints two counsel to prove breach of agreement regarding Patrawala project

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has appointed two counsel to prove breach of agreement by the developer in the redevelopment project of Patrawala Chawl in Goregoan. This comes after MHADA appealed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in order to take over the redevelopment project of Patrawala Chawl in Goregaon.

The MHADA made an appeal before NCLT as there were pending matters in the court against ‘Guru Ashish Developers Private Limited’. The housing body has appointed two special counsel namely S U Kamdar, Former High Court Judge and special counsel Janak Dwarkadas who would be arguing before NCLT.

The agreement signed between the MHADA and the developer had mentioned the requirement of the developer to pay the rent amount to MHADA for rehabilitating the 672 residents. It also contained details of the share to be given to MHADA, developers share and the number of houses to be given to the tenants. Later, MHADA served a notice of termination to the developer which was completed on February 12.

“The developer had failed to provide the rent amount to MHADA and follow the rules of the redevelopment project work. The appointed developer had also not constructed new buildings within the 2.28 lakh square meters’ area of redevelopment work,” said Ravindra Waikar, Maharashtra Minister of State for Housing.

The developer had also sold seven plots to persons in other projects and collected money from them. “MHADA is not concerned with what the developer had done in his earlier projects. MHADA had signed an agreement of construction project with the developer and breached the agreement norms. We have the rights to terminate the agreement,” added Waikar.

The MHADA officials said the final decision will be taken by NCLT and thereafter the project will be taken up by the housing body. The project has been in a limbo since 2008 after an agreement was signed with Guri Ashish developers. The redevelopment project is set to provide houses to at least 672 residents from Patrawala Chawl in Goregaon and is located at Siddharth Nagar.