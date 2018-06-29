Metro work MMRC moves Bombay High Court for urgent hearing on Parsi community

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that its drilling work for Metro III line would reach the temples of the Parsi Community. This comes in response to the petition filed by two Parsi trusts claiming the ongoing drilling work for Metro III corridor poses a threat for their temples, which are heritage structures.

They have also claimed that the drilling alignment work can also ‘desecrate’ their holy fire. The MMRCL had last month assured the HC that it would not carry drilling beneath the sanctum sanctorum of the temples. However, on Wednesday, the MMRCL informed the division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla its drilling work will reach the two South-Mumbai based temples of the Parsi community. The Metro authority claimed its work would reach the temples within a period of 20 to 25 days.

According to the petition filed by the trustees of two temples the drilling work which is being carried out near Azad Maidan. The high priests have also highlighted the fact that the tunnel (for which the drilling is going on) would directly pass from under the two fire temples and the Atash Behrams (sacred fires). They have claimed that the tunnel would be routed under the fires at Princess Street and Kalbadevi.