Metro VII pier on WEH bends causing panic

MUMBAI: The ongoing construction work of the Metro 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar east) line on the Western Express Highway (WEH) faced a mishap as a portion of iron rods tilted on Saturday afternoon. The reinforcement piers of the metro pillar near Aarey junction bent towards the service road but there were no casualties.

The reinforcement piers that are supported by steel shutters tilted as it received a push from the crane. Tanaji Bhosale, chief engineer of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said, “Around 13 metre of the reinforcement piers is unsupported which makes it difficult for them to take sudden pressure. The iron rods bent towards the road due to the increasing pressure from the crane. Nobody was injured in this mishap.”

The MMRDA released an official statement for this incident. Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director of the MMRDA, said, “Today after completion of pier reinforcement for the Metro 7 corridor, staging was removed to provide shuttering. Accordingly, one three metre shutter was fixed and at 4 pm while fixing the second shutter by hydra crane the boom touched the reinforcement bars due to leakage of air pressure of hydra resulting in bending of the reinforcement. The reinforcement bent and twisted towards the service road. Fortunately, no casualty took place. The incident took place at Aarey junction on WEH.” Bhosale added, “The repair work was started immediately. Also we will utmost take care henceforth as this is a basic step of the construction process for the entire metro line.”