Metro-III to connect domestic, international terminals of Mumbai airport

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) who is executing the Metro-3 corridor (Colaba- Bandra- Seepz) has begun the process of integrating the corridor with both the terminals of Mumbai airport. The commuters coming from underground metro corridor will reach the ground level through elevators and then a skywalk will lead them to the respective airport terminals (Domestic and international).

The MMRC is yet to finalise the design plan of the integration as it is in the conceptual stage. The conceptual plan includes alternatives for the efficient transportation of a commuter. “A person coming from Colaba can travel in metro-3 and reach terminal 2 located at Andheri once it is integrated. It would also help in easing traffic congestion on the road,” said a senior MMRC.

The MMRC officials began the construction work of integration last year. “At least two lakh cubic meter of excavation work has been completed so far at the terminal two of the airport. A total of at least five lakh cubic meter of excavation for constructing the underground stations for the integration work,” added the official. The officials said the connectivity between the airport and metro-3 corridor would be completed by June 2021.

“We would be be constructing the metro stations and the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) would construct commercial establishments above the underground metro stations,” said an MMRC official.

The total project cost of constructing the metro-3 corridor alone is 23.14 crore which is partially funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through a soft loan of Rs 13. 23 crore. The remaining funding is provided by the union government and state government.

The construction of the metro corridor would also lead to 50 percent reduction in travel time from Cuffe Parade to international airport terminal 2. The officials also added the construction of corridor would also have several environmental benefits.

“The project is expected to reduce emission of at least 9907 tonnes of carbon-dio-xide and green house gases per year. It would also reduce 4.5 lakhs vehicles on road per day which leads to savings of approximately 2.5 lakh litres of fuel per day. (Approximately Rs 550 crore per year),” added a senior MMRC official.

Status of Metro 3 corridor

At least 18% construction work has been completed

The services are scheduled to be opened to public in two phases.

Phase one: Car depot to Chhtrapati Shivaji International Airport expected to be completed by March 2021.

Phase two: International Airport to Cuffe Parade, which is expected to be completed by December 2021

The corridor will have a Communication Based Train Controlling (CBTC) in order to ensure trains run on time.