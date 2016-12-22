Metro III: Green hurdle for work at Aarey Colony in Mumbai

Mumbai: The construction work of Metro III (Colaba- Bandra- SEEPZ) at Aarey Colony, Goregaon has been stopped following the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday. The order came as a result of an application filed by Vanashakti NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) and Aarey Conservation Group.

In fact on August 19, 2015 the NGT had passed an order preventing any kind of construction activity inside Aarey. The area being the last green centre of the city, as a forest is being consistently destroyed. Till this month no construction activity was carried out however the activists allege, suddenly the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) began construction work despite no clearances from the State Forest Department or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In fact even prior to this order on July 20, 2015, the court had even directed that no construction activity can be carried out in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), in a radius of 100 metres from the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), without its approval. Defending their side, Ashwini Bhide, managing director of MMRCL, refuted claims that the work begun was that of any normal routine construction. Bhide said, “We did not take any clearance because the work we were doing does not fall into eco-sensitive zone (ESZ). This is normal work and no construction work was being undertaken.”

Stalin Dayanand, a petitioner from Vanashakti, told the Free Press Journal, “Construction activities like dumping of debris at Aarey from other Metro sites across the city and levelling of land was going on at Aarey since this December. When we got to know that the MMRCL is carrying on this work without any approval, we filed an application stating violation of status quo ordered by the court.”

Bhide said, “There was temporary construction work going on the plot adjacent to the construction yard. After the NGT’s order there has been no work going on however, we will place our case in the next hearing.”

The next NGT hearing is on January 2, 2017.