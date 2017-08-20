Metro-7 contractors slapped with notices from MMRDA

The planning authority pointed out lapses in the project and has issued the notice for the second time to the three contractors – J Kumar Infraprojects, Simplex Infrastructure Ltd and NCC Ltd.

Mumbai : The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued notices to three contractors after they were unsatisfied with the civil construction work of the Metro 7 corridor.

The 16.5 km long Metro 7 corridor project from Dahisar to DN Nagar is still under construction for which the deadline is the end of 2019.

According to the notice issued to the contractors, “It is observed that there are many slippages in various activities with reference to programme. This is due to inadequate resources like machinery, manpower, etc. deployed. You have been instructed several times to increase the resources in the weekly review meetings, however, no improvement has been observed at the site.”

A senior official said that the contractors have deployed less number of labourers at the site than the required number. “J Kumar has deployed 395 labourers at the site, Simplex has deployed 320, whereas, NCC has deployed only 318 labourers. However, the required number of labourers at the site is 600.”

The official added that the slow pace of work will lead to delay in the project deadline and if the contractors utilise adequate resources then the project will be completed on time.

Out of the three contractors, J Kumar is a blacklisted contractor who was accused for his alleged involvement in the road scam. J Kumar was blacklisted earlier by the BMC following a road scam worth Rs 905 crore was unearthed where sixteen contractors including J Kumar were blacklisted.