Metro 3 tunneling work to be completed by March 2021: MMRCL

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is all set to complete tunneling work for the underground Metro 3 (Colaba–Bandra-SEEPZ line) by March 2021. The corridor which is being constructed in two phases is likely to be operational by December 2021 after completion of tunneling work.

The authorities have installed Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) at least 17 locations in the city to bore the tunnel for the 33.5 km-long corridor.

MMRC officials confirmed that a huge workforce of at least 7600 workers are at work to complete the underground tunneling work in two phases. “At least 7,600 persons, including skilled and unskilled labourers, are involved in construction work of the Metro corridor. This is in addition to General Consultants (GC), MMRC personnel, managers, engineers of the civil contractors and several vendors who are involved in the project work,” said S K Gupta, Director (Projects) of MMRC.

“Tunneling activity was initiated in November 2017 and we have been able to complete more than 420 metres of tunneling work. We aim to complete it by March 2021,” added Gupta.