MeToo: Western Railway track-maintenance female worker alleges sexual harassment at workplace

Almost a year after the #MeToo movement upended Hollywood, it arrived in India recently with a number of women accusing men of sexual misconduct and harassment. The movement has taken the country by storm with Bollywood actresses, corporate houses like Tata Motors but that’s not it, the MeToo movement has now has found resonance in the Indian Railways. Now a railway track-maintenance female worker with the Western Railway (WR) on Friday tweeted about sexual harassment at her workplace.

A woman who works as a track woman for the Western Railways has taken to Twitter to allege that she is being harassed by her male co-workers. She narrated in a video posted, “I had to undergo severe mental trauma and have been under constant stress. I was posted in the control office in the beginning and then posted as track woman for no fault of mine. As the place of work was lonely, I was accompanied by my parents to work. I was then again posted at the control office where I was harassed very badly. The officers would touch me and speak to me indecently (sic).” She alleged that Sukra Kachp and Vijay Batti tried to physically harass her and caused her mental trauma.

AK Gupta, general manager, Western Railways told Hindustan Times, “The case is under investigation and is being studied by the Vishaka committee. A report will be submitted next week.”