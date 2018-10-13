MeToo house full: Sajid Khan pulls out

Mumbai: There is another portrait in the #MeToo gallery of rogues — film director Sajid Khan. His portrait may hang next to the likes of Rajat Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Kailash Kher, Alok Nath, and Vikas Bahl, who have been also accused of indecent conduct towards women.

Sajid also announced his departure from “Housefull4” in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment by two women. In a post on Twitter, Sajid said he was taking the “moral responsibility” of stepping down till he can dispel the allegations. Three women – actresses Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay – took to social media to shame the director for his unbecoming conduct. He has been accused of inappropriate behaviour, ranging from pulling his p***s out during interactions to asking actresses to strip for him.

After reading the shocking account, Akshay Kumar, who is working in Housefull4 — requested the producers to cancel the shoot until the allegations against Sajid are investigated. A few minutes after Akshay decided to stall the shooting, Sajid took to social media to release a statement stating that he is stepping down as the director.

In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on me and my family, the producers and stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post,” Sajid wrote. Twinkle Khanna had earlier called on the cast and crew of “Housefull 4” to take a “firm” stand on the multiple incidents of sexual harassment being reported on social media and said she was horrified by what women had to go through.

Incidentally, the comedy film features Nana Patekar, who has also been “outed” by actor Tanushree Dutta. The latest is that he has pulled out of the movie. Sajid Khan’s sister choreographer-director Farah said she and her family are “heartbroken” with the allegations implicating the 47-year-old filmmaker.