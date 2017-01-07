Mega Block on Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, 8th January

On Sunday, Central Railway will have a mega block. The mega block is due to over head bridge work of Kharegaon road.

This mega block will affect the trains of Kalyan and Thane, resulting in slowdown. This will mega block will be conducted by Central Railway from 11.20am to 4.20pm, on Sunday. Due to this mega block down slow services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli and Up slow services will not be available at Mumbra and Kalva stations during the block period. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Kalyan, Dombivali and Diva stations.

All slow locals leaving and arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive at their destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Central railway will have mega block on harbour lines as well. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Chunabhatti/Mahim Up and Down harbour lines will have block from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm, on Sunday. Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 11.21 am to 4.39 pm and for Bandra/Andheri leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 10.38 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.