Meet ‘Miracle 23’ BMC class IV staff who cleared SSC exams years after dropping out of school

Meet the ‘Miracle 23’ from Mumbai, who are an inspiration for thousands like us. These 23 people – 21 men and two women – are class IV BMC employees -sweepers, repairmen and cleaners – and have cleared their SSC exam years after dropping out of school. The employees who used to earn Rs 6,000 a month earlier, have earned a hike of Rs 3,000 in their salaries. By clearing the board exams, ‘Miracle 23’ – all aged between 30 and 50 – have set an example for their colleagues to pursue their education.

By clearing class X exams, the ‘23’ have not only earned a salary hike but also improved their chances of growing up their ranks and inspired hundreds of their colleagues to go back to school. Dongri Municipal School is where they prepared for their exams. The 23 students would work in the day, attend school in the night and used the travel time for studies and completing the assignments.

Masoom Trust looked after their refreshments, study materials and question sets. The man behind ‘Miracle 23’ is Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Udaykumar Shiroorkar. The idea to educate class IV staff came to Shiroorkar after he visited the Dongri Municipal School for his driver’s admission and learnt that the school is soon going to shut down due to unavailability of students. ‘Miracle 23’ now plans for ‘Miracle 100’ next year, where they would train hundred of their colleagues for class X exam.