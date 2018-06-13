Medical interns go on indefinite strike across Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Medical interns from all over Maharashtra have gone on an indefinite strike, demanding an increase in the stipend. Medical interns in the state get Rs 6,000 per month as the stipend, which they say is not at par with other states, where interns get nearly Rs 15,000 to 20,000.

The Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) has said that in 2015, the government had assured that the stipend would be increased to Rs 11000 from Rs 6000, however, until now, the hike was not implemented. On a related note, the state government had increased the stipend from Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000 in April 2012, after massive protests were held by interns in 2011.