MCHI-CREDAI hails SC order on city construction

MUMBAI: Hailing Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the ban on construction activities in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) President Mayur Shah termed the order a huge relief to the citizens of this metropolis.

Shah said, “It is the result of MCHI-CREDAI’s two year persistent efforts. Most importantly, people living in dilapidated and old buildings will be benefitted by this decision as redevelopment activity can now be undertaken by the members of the MCHI-CREDAI.”

The apex court of India had on Thursday revoked the ban of the construction activity in Mumbai. But this order is for a period of six months.

After the completion of six months, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to submit a detailed report on debris management by the developers. The SC ordered the developers to have debris management mechanism in place. “We therefore direct that any construction that is permitted hereafter for the purpose of this order shall be only after adequate safeguards are employed by the builders for preventing dispersal of particles through the air.”

The court has also ordered that no construction debris will be carried for disposal to the Deonar and Mulund dumping sites.