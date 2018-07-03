MBMC plays blind sport to illegal banners and posters; tree plantation just a slogan

Bhayandar: In a bid to preserve the environment and achieve the objective of enhancing the green cover under its jurisdiction, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) claims to have embarked on a massive tree plantation drive.

However, for local ward officials and the advertising wing of the civic administration the green drive seems to be limited to being just a slogan, as the twin city is dotted with illegal banners and posters.

As a part of this endeavor, the MBMC invited Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari to kick-start the ambition tree plantation movement at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Municipal Stadium in Bhayandar (west) on Monday. Amidst much fanfare, the heavyweight minister arrived and left after a planting a sapling in the presence of municipal commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar, legislator Narendra Mehta, Mayor Dimple Mehta, and a host elected representatives amongst others. However, defying the main purpose of the eco-friendly initiative, hundreds of anti-environment banners that were illegally put up by the local BJP functionaries to welcome and bid goodbye the minister, not only mocked the civic administration but also proved to be an eyesore and threat to road safety. Entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the tree plantation drive undertaken by the state government, MBMC’s Tree Authority plans to give 25,000 saplings of different tree species during the one month period from July 1 to 31.