MBMC on garbage decentralisation mission; 10 spots for mini waste-to-power plants identified

Bhayandar: Those developing residential or commercial complexes with an area exceeding 20,000 sq mt will now have to keep aside space for setting up a waste treatment plant in their proposed layouts if they want to get their building plan approved by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Apart from enhancing its on-source garbage segregation mechanism, the MBMC has identified ten spots in the twin-city to decentralize its waste managing system which currently operates in the form of a single and unified process plant located in the Dhaavgi village area of Uttan for the past more than a decade.

Throwing light on the strategy to reduce burden at its lone solid waste management plant, MBMC chief Balaji Khatgaonkar said, “We have planned mini plants having capacity of churning 2 to 10 metric tonnes of kitchen waste to electricity via bio-mechanization in a non-aerobic manner. Efforts were on to ensure all upcoming mega complexes allot space and set their own waste disposal system. A resolution in this context will be tabled in the upcoming general body meeting.”

Although decentralisation of waste processing is believed to be the most effective way of resolving the garbage disposal issue, provisions in the existing development control rules will have to be incorporated to make it mandatory to set up the processing plant for solid waste management, an official said.

Saddled with a daunting task of disposing off around 450 metric tonnes garbage every day, the fresh road-map will ensure that that the amount of wet waste being taken to the process plant is cut down considerably, thus providing relief to local villagers who have been at loggerheads with the MBMC over environmental issues coupled by a health hazard.