MBMC gears up to take care of water needs till 2043

Bhayandar : Elate by the successful implementation of its 75 MLD water supply project, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now rolled up its sleeves to ensure that the water needs of the twin-city is taken care till 2043 instead of their earlier target of 2021.

Although the the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will execute the work of lifting WATER and channelizing it to the doorstep of the twin-city, the MBMC is saddled with expenses amounting Rs 449 crores to overhaul the twin-city’s internal water distribution system.

The civic administration has moved a proposal to scrap the earlier Detail Project Report (DPR) and float tenders in this context. The proposal will come up for approval in the general body meet scheduled on December 8.

Augmentation of water distribute with Surya Dam at Dhamani village in Jawhar as the source of raw water, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has chalked out an elaborate project to provide bulk water supply amounting 403 MLD which will be divided to Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in a proportion of 218 MLD and 185 MLD respectively.

Having a price tag of Rs.1329.01 crore, the gravity transmission project will be executed by multi-national giant M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

The Design, Built, Maintain, Operate and Transfer project envisages laying of pipelines on a stretch of 98 kms having underground tunnels, raw and pure water pumping stations, sub stations, water treatment and chlorination plants, break pressure towers and master balancing reservoirs.

Significantly, the MMRDA has for the first time endeavoured to achieve excellence in a mega regional water supply scheme to provide water to people at an extremely reasonable rates.

The executing company will maintain the project for eight years. With more than 22 statutory permissions needed, the project had been entangled in bureaucratic hurdles for nearly seven years.