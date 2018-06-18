MBMC gears up to clear city roads of dead vehicles

BHAYANDAR: Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a mission to get rid of the roads and other public spaces in the twin-city that have been gobbled by abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

While junked vehicle’s can be spotted in every nook and corner of the twin-city, the problem was acute at places including- the space below fly-over-bridges and service roads. Apart from creating traffic chaos, and posing a security risk such vehicles were wasting precious parking space and hindering day-to-day cleanliness. MBMC chief-Balaji Khatgaonkar has deputed special squads to collect data of abandoned vehicles, following which punitive action will be taken in accordance to the rule books. So far, 63 abandoned vehicles have been identified. “We want to send out a strong message that vehicles cannot be left abandoned anywhere on the streets. Police help will also been taken to get rid of the menace.” said Khatgaonkar. -Suresh Golani