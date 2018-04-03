MBMC budget: Less funds cause inability to fight against dengue

Bhayandar: Citizens of Mira Bhayandar, get ready to face those deadly dengue stings. In yet another instance which exposes the insensitive attitude of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation towards hygiene and health concerns of the local populace, the war against dengue and other deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and chikungunya has come to a screeching end in the twin-city owing to insufficient funds. Far from girding up for the menace, there has been an alarming decline in the allocation of funds for prevention of these diseases. From an estimated expense of Rs 10 crore, the BJP-led standing committee has trimmed the allocations to a meagre Rs 3 crore towards fumigation drives.

By showing the doors to 180 insecticide sprayers deployed on a contractual basis, the health department has discontinued the practice of outdoor fogging (spraying) to ward of mosquitoes from 1, April due to lack of funds. “The bankruptcy of ideas in BJP’s budget has started showing its negative effect on the city’s health from April 1, the very first day of the current fiscal. The civic chief should step in and ensure the life of citizens remain protected from such deadly bites,” said Congress corporator Anil Sawant.

“Apart from needed insecticides worth Rs 3 crore, an average of Rs. 6.5 crore goes towards manpower, transportation and miscellaneous expenses. We had estimated Rs 10 crore for the crucial health project, but the standing committee wants it to be done in Rs 3 crore. Is it possible, we were left with no other option,” admitted a health officer. “It is wrong to say that the service has been stopped due lack of funds, ample allocations for the purpose has been made. I will soon direct the concerned officials to immediately resume the drive,” said standing panel chief Dhruv Kishor Patil.