MBMC apathy: Less of garden, more of junkyard

Bhayandar: Residents of more than 25 housing societies of a locality in Bhayandar have been striving to get back their public garden that has been converted into a junkyard by none other than the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

In a much needed respite for resident, the local Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS) unit led by city vice president Hemant Sawant has joined their battle to get rid of the menace.

Located in the Saraswati Nagar area of Bhayandar (east), the Late Yeshwantrao Chavan Municipal Garden, frequented by children and adults alike, has turned into an eyesore of late with a sizeable chunk being lost to old barricades which have been carelessly dumped all over the place.

“Most of the rotting iron railing have pointed edges which can prove fatal to visitors, especially children and senior citizens. We have warned the civic administration to remove the junk and also carry out repairs and renovation work. If civic officials do not fall in line, we will teach them a lesson by launching a MNS-style agitation,” said

Sawant who led a delegation to meet deputy municipal commissioner Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised office bearers including Sushil Kadam, Rakesh Sharma, Manish Kamtekar, Sachin Shedge and Akush Jamsandekar amongst others. Dr. Panpatte has assured the MNS workers to the needful at the earliest.