Mayor of London Sadiq Khan woos Mumbaikars through Hindi speech

Mumbai: Though the event kicked off late, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tried to win hearts by introducing himself in Hindi. “Mera naam Sadiq Khan hai, aur Mei mayor of London hu. Fakra hai humarey taluqat achche hai,” he said as he was requested to make his last speech in Mumbai in Hindi. Khan said he has close bonds with the city of Mumbai and India.

Khan shares close bonds with India, though he is of Paksitani descent. “I will not forget this trip and the amazing hospitality is humbling. Your country is incredible, historic country in which both my grandparents and parents were born and raised.” While initiating the dialogue on the close ties between United Kingdom and India, Khan listed the number of great Indians who have inspired him.

“And it’s where many of the people who inspired me the most throughout my life came from, and put their talents and philosophies into action. From the father of your nation, Mahatma Gandhi —whose messages of peace and love will always endure. To Srinivasa Ramanujan —the amazing mathematician, and Savitribai Phule —a true inspiration for many of us still fighting for gender equality.”

Khan reiterated the visa problems for students, with a high number of Indians and Pakistanis in his constituency, Khan’s outreach has not subsided. “I make a case loud and clear for a fair, flexible immigration system that allows attract talented people with fewer barriers and less red tape. History shows us us people go on do great things after studying and working overseas.”

Prior to this, on Monday morning, Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed ways to increase cooperation between Mumbai and London in various fields including public transport and medical tourism. They met at Fadnavis’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai. On Monday morning. Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai Crispin Simon and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar were also present.