‘Maximum City’ Mumbai second in the list of most densely populated cities in the world

The ‘City of Dreams’ has now made it top three most densely populated cities in the world. A report has emerged which shows that 26,000 people live on per square kilometre of land in the city.

According to the Asian Age, the projected population of the city is anticipated to be 17.24 million by the year 2041. As per civic health department data, the estimated population of the city is 12.73 million. It has the population density of 26357 persons per sq km (excluding no development area). Malad (P-North) ward has emerged as the ward with the highest population, whereas the B ward has the lowest population. The P-North ward has a maximum population of 9,63,584 persons, whereas B ward has a minimum population of 1,30,294 persons.

The United Nations Habitat Data shows that Mumbai is among the top-three most densely populated cities. The most populated city is Dhaka (Capital of Bangladesh) with a population density of 44,500 people per sq km. It is followed by Mumbai and Medellin, Colombia. The leading has as quoted environment report which says, “The population growth trend of Mumbai has continued. While it is one of the important cities of the world, it is also the most densely populated city in the country. Inverse proportion of area and population causes serious impact on its environment.”