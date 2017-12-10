Matunga school goes eco-friendly, turns 90% green

Mumbai: Amulakh Amichand School, Matunga (east) has become the first school in the city to go green and shift to solar energy,

The school has adopted eco-friendly methods of generating electricity by installing around 136 solar panels. The school will also help generate solar electric supply throughout the year and direct it to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST).

With the help of Rotary Club the school installed 100 kilowatt solar panels to absorb solar energy and facilitate use of systems.

Around 90 per cent of entire school now runs completely on solar energy and will soon shift to 100 per cent green. Hasmukh Shah, Secretary of Gujarati Kelvani Mandal Trust which manages the school, told The Free Press Journal, “We want to reduce use of electricity as it is an important resource and a basic need. Currently we have installed 136 solar panels and are 90 per cent eco-friendly. Soon we will go 100 per cent environment friendly.”