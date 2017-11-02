Matoshree 2.0: 5 things to know about Uddhav Thackeray’s dream home in Bandra

Matoshree is one of the prestigious addresses in Mumbai’s Kalanagar locality housing the powerful Thackeray clan. It has been the official residence of Thackerays since the heydays of its founder Bala Saheb Thackeray. The current Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family are reportedly planning to shift to their dream house – a possible Matoshree 2.0 – right across the road from their current address. Here are five things to know about Uddhav Thackeray’s dream home in Bandra.

The entire structure is spread over nearly 10,000 sq ft and will have two triplex apartments. In each triplex flat, the living room has been designed to have a height equivalent to two floors. The eight-storey building will have a basement, stilt, and seven upper floors. Each flat will have five bedrooms.

Noted architecture firm Talati and Panthaky -Associated Private Limited will design the structure.

The Thackerays took over the property for Rs 11.60 crore.

The property originally belonged to artist Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar, and post his death it was transferred to his wife Susheela and later to their children – Rekha Rao, Rajani Prasanna and Ranna Hebbar. In 2007, Hebbars entered into a development agreement with a Malad-based firm Planatium Infrastructure to construct an eight-storey building on it. In January 2016, the collector gave the nod to transfer the plot with a condition that 50 percent of the amount received would be deposited with the state government. The Thackerays sought NOC from Kalanagar CHS for the transfer and redevelopment of the plot.