Masquerade Party in Mumbai: Event details and ticket prices
Mumbai: The Masquerade Party will be happening today at The House, in Versova, Mumbai. The event would be held for the launch of the boldest & hottest music video ‘Ishq Ke Nishaan’.
International fame Australian DJ clubbed with 3 famous Indian DJs from Delhi & Mumbai coming together with celebrities at the night.
The event will starts around 8 pm on Saturday and the ticket was cost Rs 1000 onwards only.
Here are detail of the events:
Event: Masquerade Party
Date: 18th November 2017
Day: Saturday
Time: 8 pm onwards
Venue: The House, Versova
Ticket: 1000 onwards
Tagged with: Ishq Ke Nishaan Ishq Ke Nishaan launch Masquerade Party Masquerade Party event detail Masquerade Party in Mumbai Masquerade Party ticket price and deatil